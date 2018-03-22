EXCLUSIVE: I always had faith in BCCI, this is a big win for me: Shami

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday absolved India speedster Mohammed Shami form charges of match fixing and financial irregularities and handed him Grade B central contract worth Rs 3 Crores.

Shami cleared of heinous charges of match fixing will now be able to represent India and his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming season.

Speaking for the first time after being cleared of the charges elated Shami in an exclusive interview to ABP News thanked the Indian cricket board and its anti corruption unit for clearing his name of the match fixing allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan.

“This is very good news for me. I played this game and represented the country with all my heart and questions were raised about my loyalty towards the country. I was continuously saying that I was not involved with anything of this sort. I had full faith in BCCI and their decision making process. I am very happy that the decision has been ruled in my favour. This is a big win for me and I am hopeful that in the coming days I will also be cleared of the remaining charges.”

“I knew from within that I had done nothing wrong of this sort but was still scared that I might get framed and be get labelled with these awful charges. But throughout this process I had my faith in the BCCI’s anti corruption unit. I am really happy with the outcome of the investigation,” Shami added.

Speaking on the charges of fixing Shami explained that the domestic tussle with the wife led to the allegations of such sort. The allegations were false right from the start and were planted to bring to create a false image of me.

“It was a domestic issue which was blown out of proportion. All these accusations were made to malign and destroy my career,”said the 27-year-old

When asked about the mindset with which he will take on the field Shami said, “I will channelize my anger in a positive way on the cricket field. I have gone through a lot in the past 10-15 days. The charge of match fixing specifically brought me under tremendous pressure. I have been now been cleared of the charges. This decision has given me courage and motivation to perform on the field. I will make my bowling do all the talking now in the coming days.”

BCCI’s decision also brings in a sigh of relief for IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils, who used the Right to Match card to retain the fast bowler. Shami will turn up for the Daredevils in the eleventh edition of IPL starting from April 7.

However, the Kolkata Police, probing on a series of charges slapped by Shami’s wife, is yet to complete its investigation and submit a report to the court.