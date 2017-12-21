EXCLUSIVE: Gambhir hints at possible reunion with Delhi Daredevils

New Delhi: Veteran India batsman Gautam Gambhir guided Delhi to Ranji Trophy finals with fine performances throughout the season, amassing 632 runs including three hundreds. The 32-year-old has been constantly approaching the selectors’ door and has not given up the hope of making a national comeback.

Talking exclusively to WahCricket.com, the former India captain said, “I can only score runs and the rest is beyond his control. As a batsman my concentration is on scoring runs and help team win crucial games.”

With IPL auction just round the corner, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper hinted at playing for Delhi in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

“I'm not aware of any retention news as of now. KKR is close to my heart... Delhi being my hometown I obviously wouldn't mind playing for them... But like I said, nothing has been finalized yet. As a professional cricketer I'd turn up for any team.”

Gambhir was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2011 IPL Auction and since has been their key player. Under his captaincy, the Shah Rukh Khan owned team won the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

