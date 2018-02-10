Ex-Kiwi skipper Bevan Congdon passes away

Auckland: Former New Zealand skipper Bevan Congdon passed away on Saturday, one day short of his 80th birthday after a long bout of illness.

Congdon, who led New Zealand to their first Test win over Australia, skippered the side on 17 occasions.

Congdon made his New Zealand debut in 1965 and played 61 Tests in a career spanning 13 years.

Batting mostly at No. 3, he scored 3,448 runs at an average of 32.22, and scored seven hundreds including two in back-to-back innings in England in 1973.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, his daughters Ali and Sandy, and grandchildren Matthew, Joshua, Lily and Reeves.