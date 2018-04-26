England bowler Roland-Jones ruled out for season

Middlesex Cricket on Thursday announced that 30-year-old pacer Toby Roland-Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the 2018 county season after suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back.

By: | Updated: 26 Apr 2018 08:15 PM

Middlesex Cricket on Thursday announced that 30-year-old pacer Toby Roland-Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the 2018 county season after suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back.

“Toby suffered soreness in his back during the game at Derbyshire, which ruled him out of bowling in the second half of the game, and scans have subsequently confirmed a recurrence of the stress fracture he suffered last September. He will need an extended period of rehabilitation – which will rule him out for the rest of the season,” said Angus Fraser, Middlesex Cricket’s Managing Director of Cricket.

“Everybody at the Club is devastated for Toby and our immediate thoughts are with him, and that he makes a full recovery. Toby’s absence is obviously a set-back for Middlesex and he will be missed for more than just his bowling. He is a fantastic presence in the dressing room and has been one of the finest bowlers in the country in the past six or seven years,” he added.

Toby made an impressive start to his international career last year, taking 17 wickets in four Tests against South Africa and the West Indies at an average of 19.64.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 26 Apr 2018 08:15 PM
View Comments
Next Story Siddhant, Tanisha qualify for finals of Roland Garros Jr. Wild-Card Competition
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

Ghanti Bajao: Babas like Asaram cashing people's faith, creating ...

Ghanti Bajao Followup: BJP MLAs slept entire night in the name of...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay