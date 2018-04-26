England bowler Roland-Jones ruled out for season

Middlesex Cricket on Thursday announced that 30-year-old pacer Toby Roland-Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the 2018 county season after suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back.

ROLAND-JONES OUT FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE 2018 SEASON



All our thoughts are with Toby at this moment and we wish him a full and speedy recovery!



— Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) April 26, 2018

“Toby suffered soreness in his back during the game at Derbyshire, which ruled him out of bowling in the second half of the game, and scans have subsequently confirmed a recurrence of the stress fracture he suffered last September. He will need an extended period of rehabilitation – which will rule him out for the rest of the season,” said Angus Fraser, Middlesex Cricket’s Managing Director of Cricket.

“Everybody at the Club is devastated for Toby and our immediate thoughts are with him, and that he makes a full recovery. Toby’s absence is obviously a set-back for Middlesex and he will be missed for more than just his bowling. He is a fantastic presence in the dressing room and has been one of the finest bowlers in the country in the past six or seven years,” he added.

Toby made an impressive start to his international career last year, taking 17 wickets in four Tests against South Africa and the West Indies at an average of 19.64.