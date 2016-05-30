England beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to win 2nd Test and series

Brief Score

England captain Alastair Cook. (AP)England captain Alastair Cook became the youngest player to reach 10,000 test runs in guiding his team to a nine-wicket victory in the second test against Sri Lanka, clinching a convincing series win.After Jimmy Anderson took 5-58 — his 21st five-wicket haul in tests — to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 475, England reached its target of 79 with ease on the fourth day. Cook underpinned the chase, getting to 5 runs to reach to the 10,000-run mark and finishing unbeaten on 47."A very special day, for me and for the side," said Cook, who — at 31 years, 157 days — was 169 days quicker to the milestone than India great Sachin Tendulkar.England, which won the first test by an innings and 88 runs at Headingley, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series. The third test starts June 9 at Lord's.Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka's resistance in its second innings by scoring 126, needing 10 balls on 99 to eventually reach his sixth test century. Rangana Herath (61) also frustrated England before being trapped lbw by Anderson for the paceman's 450th test wicket.Anderson took three wickets Monday after Sri Lanka resumed on 309-5, still needing 88 runs to force the English to bat again. They did, but Cook saw the team home after tea with Nick Compton (22 not out)."Even though we lost the series, there were lots of positives in last couple of days," Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews said.Cook had fallen short at Headingley last week and then again in the first innings at Durham in his bid to get to 10,000 runs."It's been on my shoulders, I can't lie to you," said Cook, who has played 128 test matches and made 28 centuries.England clinched the series in a total of less than seven days' play.498 for 9 dec. (Moeen Ali 155 not out, Nuwan Pradeep 4/107) and 80 for 1 (Alastair Cook 47 not out)101 (Kusal Mendis 35, Stuart Broad 4/40) and 475 (Dinesh Chandimal 126, Jimmy Anderson 5/58).England beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets.