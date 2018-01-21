England avenge Ashes loss in ODI series

New Delhi: England won the third ODI against Australia on Sunday by 16 runs at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to clinch the ODI series. The visitors now have an unassailable 3-0 lead over the hosts in the five match ODI series.

After losing the toss England were asked to bat first. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 100 off 83 balls helped the visitors post 302 for 6 wickets. Buttler smashed six boundaries and four monstrous sixes in his inning.

The bowlers were smacked all over the park by the English batsmen. Pacer Josh Hazlewood was the best among the Aussie bowlers, managing to pick 2 wickets giving away 58 runs.

Chasing the target, Australian top order failed to fire. Although Aaron Finch managed a quick-fire 62 off 53 balls but wickets kept tumbling for the Aussies at regular intervals.

Towards the end Marcus Stoinis (56) and Tim Paine (31) tried to fight back but the hosts could only muster 286/6 at the end of 50 overs.

Jos Buttler was awarded Man of the Match for his blistering knock.

With their third consecutive win England clinched the ODI series. Coincidently, it was Joe Root’s 100th ODI appearance in the match.