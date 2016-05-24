Eliminator KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Knight Riders by 22 runs

Welcome to the Eliminator of the IPL 2016 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It's going to be KKR's spinners against SRH's pacers. Batting is not anyone's strong suit but both them have some explosive batsmen who can change the course of the match.

LIVE SCORE | KKR vs SRH | IPL 2016 | FEROZESHAH KOTLA

PLAYING XIs

TOSS:

STATS



Sunrisers Hyderabad have the lowest economy rate in the Powerplay - 6.73. Knight Riders' 7.41 is the second lowest.



Andre Russell is the leading wicket-taker in T20s in 2016 with 49 wickets in 35 matches. Mustafizur Rahman is fourth on the list with 32 wickets in 22 matches.



SQUADS

Match timings:

PREVIEW

Bhuvneshwar Kumar clears Sathish's stumps. Excellent yorker.8 runs off Mustafizur's over. KKR needed a much bigger over than that.Excellent over by Bhuvneshwar. Just 6 runs from the over and dismissed the last remaining KKR batsman who could change the fate of this match.Manish Pandey could not put the full toss out of the park. Hooda takes an easy catch at long on boundary. End of hope for KKR?8 runs off the over. This is not going to be enough for KKR if they look to win this match. They need big overs. Pandey is their only hope.Excellent over by Henriques. Just 6 runs and he provided Yadav's wicket.Good tumbling catch by Shikhar Dhawan between square leg and mid-wicket in the outfield. Suryakumar Yadav couldn't hit it with the middle.There was a chance to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the over but Mustafizur couldn't hold on to the catch. That ball went for SIX as well. 9 runs from the over.8 runs from Cutting's over. There was no boundary. Pandey and Yadav ran well between the wickets.Two FOURS in Mustafizur's over. 11 runs off it. Very expensive by his standards. Pandey and Yadav hit a FOUR each.Pandey jumped out on the very first ball of left-arm spinner Bipul Sharma and hit him for a SIX. He is probably marked out as the weak link in Sunrisers' attack. 11 runs off the over.Brilliant over by Henriques. Just 4 runs off the over and he got the dangerman Yusuf Pathan.That's big blow to KKR. Yusuf Pathan has been their rescue master this season. But he has failed today.Excellent over by Cutting. Just 3 runs and a big wicket.Blow to KKR right after Time Out. Short ball by Cutting, Gambhir looked to pull it but the ball hit the top half of the bat and a good catch taken by V Shankar at long on.7 runs off Bipul Sharma's first over. Good work by Gambhir and Pandey to keep the scoreboard ticking without hitting a boundary in the over.Nice over by Ben Cutting. Just 3 runs off it. You need to keep up the pressure after taking a wicket. That's what Cutting did. Bowled a tight line.Good over for Sunrisers. 7 runs came off Henriques' over. Gambhir hit a nice boundary in it. But Munro's run out ruined it for KKR.Superb work by Yuvraj Singh. Direct hit from point sent Munro back to dug-out.Excellent over by Mustafizur to finish the Powerplay. Just 3 runs off it. There is not much difference between the situation of the two teams after Powerplay. SRH were 43 for 1.Sunrisers are not able to stop boundaries. They are leaking at least one in every over. 9 runs off Bhuvi's over.That was another good over for KKR. Sran was again expensive. 11 runs off it. Two FOURs came in the over, one through leg bye and another was hit by Munro.Gambhir hit Hooda for a SIX in the over to get 8 runs from it.Expensive over Sran but he is forgiven as he dismissed Uthappa in the over. 12 runs off it.Outside off and angling away, Uthappa slapped it up and hard but straight found Henriques as short extra cover.Excellent over to start the defence by Bhuvneshwar. Just 3 runs.Gambhir and Uthappa are ready to begin the chase. Bhuvneshwar has the ball...It's going to be a difficult chase for KKR. Sunrisers have a really good bowling unit. Have KKR allowed more runs than they should have? We will find out in a while....Bhuvi swings to get some more runs for his team but couldn't middle it. It went high in the air and Pandey took an easy catch at cover.Excellent over by Holder. Just 5 runs off the penultimate over and he dismissed two batsmen in the over.Ojha goes too. Looked to play a big shot. The ball took the edge and Uthappa dived forward to take the catch.That was a horrible shot by Yuvraj. He moved way outside off stump and tried to play the scoop but there was no connection with the ball.Yuvraj is managing at least one boundary in every over. That's what you need in T20 cricket. 10 runs off Narine's over.Yuvraj is hitting the ball really well today. Hit Kuldeep for two FOURS in the over to get 9 runs. Kuldeep got his third wicket.Superb delivery by Kuldeep. Ben Cutting skips down the pitch on his first ball and found himself deserted in the middle. He had no clue.Very expensive over by Holder. Yuvraj hit him for two FOURS and Hooda for a SIX to get 15 runs from the over.Some confusion in calling for run and Hooda has to go back. Kuldeep hit the stumps directly from mid-off.Hooda hit a SIX and Yuvraj got a FOUR off Narine in the over to collect 11 runs.Morkel used the short ball well against Yuvraj. It's a weakness of Yuvraj's. Just 4 runs off the over.Two excellent shots by Yuvraj got his a SIX and a FOUR. Expensive over by Kuldeep. 12 runs off it.9 runs from Sathish's over. Yuvraj and Hooda worked the slow bowler around and get singles and then Yuvi hit a FOUR on the last ball.Excellent over to back the two wickets. Narine kept the pressure on Sunrisers. Only 2 runs off the over.Over of complete contrast. First three balls got Sunrisers 9 runs with a SIX. Last three provided KKR two wickets.Two in two for Kuldeep. Another bad shot and another wicket for him. Warner admonished himself for that shot.Kuldeep strikes and breaks the partnership. Henriques played a bad shot and has to go back. It wasn't a great delivery but wicket is a wicket.Finally a boundary after 16 balls for Sunrisers. Henriques pulled a short ball by Holder to square leg boundary. 9 runs from the over.Nice over by Kuldeep Yadav. No loose balls. Only 6 runs off the over.Good over by Holder to start his spell. Just 4 runs off it.Two excellent FOURS by Warner in Narine's first over gave Sunrisers 12 runs. Biggest over of this innings for Sunrisers. They have managed to resurrect their score in the Powerplay after a sluggish start.First big over for Sunrisers. Henriques hit the last ball off Pathan's over for SIX over the mid-wicket boundary. 10 runs off the over.A delicate late cut earned Warner a FOUR on the last ball of Morkel's over. 6 runs came off it.Another good over by Pathan. He is posing a lot of difficulties for Warner, who is playing very cautiously after Dhawan's wicket. Just 3 runs off it.The wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the over made it a good one. Morkel was hit for two consecutive FOURS by Dhawan before he fell to an atrocious shot. 8 runs off the over.What was Shikhar trying to do there? Moved back and tried to guide it behind the wicket but missed the ball completely. Morkel resurrected his over after getting hit for two FOURS.Good over by Pathan. Not easy to control the new ball. 4 singles in the over.The left-left combination of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan has prompted Gautam Gambhir to start bowling with off-spinner Yusuf Pathan. It's going to be thrilling...Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Colin Munro, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, R Sathish, Jason Holder, Kedar Yadav, Morne Morkel, Sunil Narine.Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Deepak Hooda, Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran, Mustafizur Rahman.Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Morne Morkel, Ankit Rajpoot, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Brad Hogg, Colin Munro, Shaun Tait, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Kuldeep Yadav, Manan Sharma, Rajagopal Sathish and Jaydev Unadkat.David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Eoin Morgan, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha, Karn Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran, Trent Boult, Ben Cutting, Kane Williamson, Ashish Reddy, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vijay Shankar, T Suman, Aditya Tare.8:00 pm.Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would look to assert their supremacy while Sunrisers Hyderabad will have revenge on mind when the two teams clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium on Wednesday.Both Sunrisers and KKR finished their league engagements on 16 points each but the Gautam Gambhir-led side ended fourth behind Sunrisers due to inferior net run rate.But going into tomorrow's game, KKR have psychological advantage over the Sunrisers having beaten them on both the occasions during the league stage.KKR spanked Sunrisres by eight wickets in their first meeting this season and came out victorious by 22 runs in a must-win match last Sunday to qualify for the play-offs.Going by records too, KKR enjoy edge having won the tournament twice in the past 2012 and 2014 and finishing in the Play-offs in 2011.Sunrsiers, on the other hand, managed to secure a play-off berth in 2013 and would be gunning for glory this time around. Tomorrow's match will also give Sunrsiers an opportunity to avenge their defeats to KKR.KKR have been led from the front by Gautam Gambhir, who would be desperate to prove a point to the national selectors after being ignored for the tour of Zimbabwe and West Indies despite scoring consistently in the ongoing IPL.Gambhir is the leading scorer for KKR with 473 runs from 14 games with five half-centuries. His opening partner Robin Uthappa (383 runs) and Yusuf Pathan (359) too shone with the bat but they too were being ignored for national call-up.But KKR s young batsman Manish Pandey, who has scored 212 runs from 11 games so far, has been picked up for the Zimababwe tour and would be eager to justify his selection with another fine outing with the bat.It also remains to be seen whether KKR s go-to man Andre Russell has recovered from his injury.The big-hitting Jamaican all-rounder, who has two man-of-the-match performances this season, missed their last two games because of a leg injury and KKR would pray for his recovery ahead of the do-or-die clash.Just when it seemed KKR is getting no more success from his spinners, Sunil Narine and young Kuldeep Yadav sizzled with three and two wickets respectively to script the win against Sunrisers in their last game.Sunrisers, on the other hand, did not have the best of outing in their last two games. The Hyderabad outfit's confidence may have taken a dent due to defeats against Delhi Daredevils and KKR in their previous two matches.Come tomorrow, the Sunrsiers have no option but to return to winning ways if they desire to make their maiden IPL final appearance.Just like Gambhir, David Warner has been inspirational for Sunrsiers as captain. The Australian is the second highest run getter in the tournament, amassing 658 runs from 14 games.Warner's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also found his mojo back after a slow start and has scored 463 runs with an unbeaten 82 being his highest.Sunrisers also have the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques and Eoin Morgan who are yet to fire in the tournament. But their dazzling seam attack is left with a void after senior pro Ashish Nehra's hamstring injury ruled him out of the remainder of the season.In Nehra's absence, left-arm pace duo of Barinder Sran and Mutafizur Rahim along with and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to put up a better show.A win on Wednesday will not guarantee any side a place in the final as they will have to fight it out against the losing team of the Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions in Bangalore on Friday.