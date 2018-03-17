Eden to host one-off T20 against Windies on November 4

New Delhi: Eden Gardens will host one-off T20 international between India and West Indies, which will be played on November 4 when the Caribbean nation tours India for a full-fledged series.

West Indies and India are scheduled to play three Tests, Five One Day Internationals and one-off Twenty T20 matches between October and November 2018.

We will host the Caribbean Team for the one-off T20 international at the Eden Gardens, Cricket Association of Bengal, Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The former India skipper further announced that a new look Eden Gardens may also host the upcoming Indian Premier League qualifiers if Pune fails to host it.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has originally been awarded the playoff matches (Eliminator and Qualifier-2) of the IPL-11.