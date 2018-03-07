Ed Cowan retires from first-class cricket

Former Australia Test opener Ed Cowan has announced his retirement from first class cricket, leaving the game with more than 10,000 runs and 25 centuries to his name.

"I have loved the game from my earliest days and feel incredibly lucky to still do so," Cowan said.

The 35-year-old made his Test debut in the Boxing Day clash with India in 2011, but hasn't added to his 18 appearances since his last outing in 2013. He averaged 31.28.

He pulled the pin after a poor 2017/18 season with New South Wales. He will not feature in the final game of the NSW Blues against Queensland.

"At this stage I will continue to play Premier Cricket with Sydney University for the remainder of this season and beyond as we aim for successive titles."

Cowan will continue to play Premier Cricket with Sydney University. Cowan was the highest scorer of the 2016-17 season but was surprisingly dropped from the first match of the current season – a decision which many believe may have prompted the retirement call from Cowan.