Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to claim 400 T20 wickets

Dwayne Bravo became the first bowler to claim 400 wickets in T20 cricket after his five-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes enabled Melbourne Renegades to register an easy seven wicket win in Big Bash League match at Hobart.

Starting the day on 395 career T20 wickets, Bravo picked up five for 28 to reach the 400-wicket landmark. Next on the list is Sri Lankan fast bowler with 331 wickets to his name.

Hurricanes got off to a flying start racing to 50 in 5 overs courtesy Doolan and Short before Bravo came into the attack and changed the complexion of the match in Renegades’ favour.

Bravo, first removed Doolan for 26 and then came back to get the well-settled Andrew McDonald for 34 to initiate a collapse.

The West Indian all-rounder completed his five-wicket haul in the last over in which he accounted for Archer, Boyce and Wade to restrict Hurricanes to 164 for 8 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Renegades lost Aaron Finch early but Cameron White played a blistering knock of 79 to guide the Hurricanes to the 165-run target without much sweat. Young Marcus Harris also made a crucial half-century to give company to the destructive White.

White hit two sixes and eight fours in his 59-ball 79 run-innings innings.