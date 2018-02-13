Duminy to lead inexperienced SA in T20s against India

JP Duminy will lead South Africa in the three-match T20 series against India, starting in Johannesburg on February 18 in the absence of regular captain Faf du PLessi, announced Cricket South Africa as captain for the three-match T20 series against India starting in Johannesburg on February 18.

Duminy will lead the side in absence of injured Faf du Plessis, who fractured his index finger in the first ODI at Durban. (LIVE UPDATES: Indis vs South Africa 5th ODI)

Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram, senior batsman Hashim Amla, fast bowlers Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have all been rested keeping in mind the four-match Test series against Australia that will

Batsman Christiaan Jonker, wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen and fast bolwer Junior Dala have earned their maiden T20 call-ups.

Klaasen impressed with his innovative strokeplay in the pink ODI to help South Africa stay afloat in the series. He is certain to take the gloves in the absence of Quinton de Kock, who has been ruled out of the series because of an injury.

Fast bowler Junior Dala comes off impressive performances for the South Africa A squad against India A.

Meanwhile, Leg spinner Imran Tahir has been left out, although chief selector Linda Zondi said that he has just been rested to give left arm spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso more game time.

South Africa T20 squad: JP Duminy (capt), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.