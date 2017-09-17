Duleep Trophy: Vihari, Hooda tons earn three points for India Blue

Photo: Twitter/@imDeepakHooda Photo: Twitter/@imDeepakHooda

Kanpur: India Blue managed to sneak in three points by virtue of a first innings lead thanks to twin centuries by Hanuma Vihari and Deepak Hooda as their rain-hit Duleep Trophy encounter with India Red ended in a draw.

India Red on the other hand sailed to the finals despite securing only point from the game as the Dinesh Karthik led side had earned five points by beating Indian Red in their tournament opener.

Blues will face Greens in their next match in a virtual semifinal starting on Tuesday.

After just 4.4 overs of play on Day 3, opener Vihari (105 from 227 balls; 15x4) and Hooda (133 from 174 balls; 14x4, 3x6) stitched 131 runs for the fourth wicket to help India Blue score 444 all out and take a 61-run first innings lead on Day 4.

India Red leg-spinner Karn Sharma continued his outstanding form with ball grabbing five wickets for 94 runs (He picked a 10-wicket haul in the previous match) while Basil Thampi and Vijay Gohil took two wickets apiece at the Green Park.

Vihari, who began the final day on his individual score of 88 at team total of 232 for 3, added another 17 runs before he became the fourth India Blue batsman out.

Hooda, on the other hand, added 96 runs today after starting the day at 37.

India Red had scored 383 all out in their first innings after electing to bat.

In their second innings, India Red scored 133 for 5 in 35 overs before the match was declared drawn.

Rishabh Pant was run out for 46 (off 23 balls; 7x4, 2x6).

Brief Scores:

India Red: 383 & 133/5 in 35 overs.

India Blue: 232/3 (Hanuma Vihari 105, Deepak Hooda 133; Karn Sharma 5/94).