Don't need to use my back as my arms can do the job: Dhoni

New Delhi: Even after suffering from excruciating back pain, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni nearly pulled off a spectacular win against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday evening. Though Chennai eventually lost the game by four runs but Dhoni’s onslaught against Punjab bowlers stole the limelight.

Battling severe back pain, ‘captain cool’ whacked the ball over the boundary on five occasions along with six boundaries at a strike rate of over 179.

In the post match conversation Dhoni elaborated on the condition of his back injury and also elaborated on how he was able to clear the boundaries even after going through tremendous pain in the final over thriller against Punjab.

"The back is pretty bad but God has given me lot of power and I don't need to use my back a lot. My arms can do the job," said Dhoni.

Already suffering from the absence of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina the southern giants will hope that Dhoni is match-fit ahead of their next encounter scheduled after four days break.

Chennai are currently at third position on the points table with 2 wins and a loss in three matches played. Chennai will next play on April 20 against Rajasthan Royals in Pune.