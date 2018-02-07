Dhoni becomes first Indian wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday became the first Indian wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs when stumped stand-in skipper Aiden Markram during the third match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

Captain Markram was beaten by a flighted delivery from chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Dhoni was quick to whip off the bails in the 17th over of the innings.

MS Dhoni, prior to this game had effected 399 dismissals behind the stumps in 314 ODIs which included 294 catches and 105 stumpings.

MS Dhoni is the fourth wicketkeeper to enter the ‘Club 400’. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara tops the list with 482 dismissals from 404 matches. Australia’s Adam Gilchrist is second on the list with 472 dismissals from 287 games while Mark Boucher of South Africa is placed third with 424 dismissals from 295 matches.

After Dhoni, the next Indian on that list is Nayan Mongia, who has 154 dismissals to his name from 140 ODIs.

36-year old Dhoni has also taken 256 catches and has 38 stumpings in Tests, as for T20Is, he has 47 catches and 29 stumpings.