Dhawan shines again as India beat B’desh in second T20I

New Delhi: India comfortably chased down the moderate target of 140 posted by Bangladesh in the second T20I of Nidahas trophy. With the victory India also registered their first win of the tri-nation tournament. After shocking loss to hosts Sri Lanka in the series opener, resurgent India chased down the total with 6 wickets in remaining.

Riding on a patient knock from in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan (55 off 43 balls) team India chased down the target with 8 balls to spare. Dhawan, yet again displayed fine batting performance whacking 5 fours and a couple of lusty sixes in his inning. Suresh Raina (28 off27 balls) provided perfect support to the opener after the loss of Rohit Sharma (17) and Rishabh pant (7). Manish Pandey (27 not out) ended the match for India. With a low total to defend Bangladesh bowlers looked helpless in front of the Indian batsmen.

Earlier, batting first Bangladesh were restricted to a moderate total of 139 for 8 in their quota of 20 overs. After a humiliating performance in previous match, India's pace battery bounced back with a disciplined performance. Javdev Unadkat grabbed 3 wickets including opener Soumya Sarkar and two wickets towards the end. Vijay Shankar bagged 2 wickets in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal too returned to form bowling an economic spell of 4-0-19-1. For Bangladesh, the batting order looked rusty and wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. Liton Das (34) was the highest scorer for the team. Sabbir Rahman too scored 30 off 26 balls. But apart from that other batsmen failed to score after getting initial starts.

Vijay Shankar was presented with his maiden man of the match award for his figures of 2 for 31.

With the victory, India are now a the top of the table with one win and a loss. Sri lanka are at the second spot followed by Bangladesh at third.

Sri Lanka will clash against Bangladesh on 10th March in the third encounter of the tournament. India will play their next game on 12 March against hosts Sri Lanka.