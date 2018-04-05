Dhawan rips apart Afridi for controversial statement on Kashmir issue

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan blasted former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi for his remarks urging the United Nations (UN) to intervene in “Indian Occupied Kashmir” to stop the killings of the innocents.

The swashbuckling left-hander took to Twitter to offer advice to former Pakistani all-rounder in his own style.

The 31-year-old wrote, “First focus on improving the conditions of your country before talking about India. What we are doing is good for our country and we know what to do in future as well. Do not use too much brains.”

Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho. Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 5, 2018

Earlier, on Tuesday, in a surprise comment, Afridi expressed concerns about "worrisome" situation in Kashmir Afridi and condemned the recent anti-terror operations by Indian security forces, urging the United Nations to stop the bloodshed.

On Wednesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, too, responded to Afridi’s comments.

“As an Indian, you want to express what is best for your nation & my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure”

Former India captain Kapil Dev went a step further adding, “Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people”