Dhawan opens up on plans after retiring from cricket

India opener Shikhar Dhawan says he wants to join his family business post retirement. Dhawan was asked about his interests other than cricket. The flamboyant southpaw revealed he would love to join his family business after calling it a day.

By: | Updated: 15 Apr 2018 08:00 PM

Kolkata: India opener Shikhar Dhawan says he wants to join his family business post retirement.

Dhawan was asked about his interests other than cricket. The flamboyant southpaw revealed he would love to join his family business after calling it a day.

"I would have been into business. Once I finish my cricket I will be into business," Dhawan told reporters during a promotional event of Rupa, one of the largest manufacturer of hosiery products celebrating its 50 years with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former spin great Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, who was present on the occasuion, said it was easier to bowl during their time as the game was not so batsman-friendly.

"Now the game has grown in different ways. The way batsmen bat it is not easy to bowl. We did not play too much T20s and in Tests they don't hit sixes like today. It was easier to bowl during our time," the 45-year old said.

Murali added that winning the World Cup in 1996 was the best moment in his career.

"I would cherish my 1996 World Cup win as the most important thing for Sri Lankan cricket. For Sunrisers, it was when we won the IPL trophy in 2016."

After three wins, SRH are on six points and play Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 19.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 15 Apr 2018 08:00 PM
View Comments
Next Story CSK opts to field; Gayle comes in for Kings XI
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

US led coalition fires more than 100 missiles on Syria

Sridevi's film 'Mom' in news after the recent rape incidences in ...

Air strikes on Syria to create impact on India?

Viral Audio: 'FIT for ENCOUNTER', UP cop warns criminal; asks to ...

Surat Rape Case: Outraged people take to streets, demand death pe...