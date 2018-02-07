Dhawan insists India won’t get complacent

New Delhi: After having lost the Test series 2-1, the Virat Kohli led Indian team retaliated in style, winning Durban and Centurion ODI encounters with absolute dominance and India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan is confident that the tourists will not show any sign of complacency when they take on the injury-plagued Proteas in the third ODI in Cape Town.

“I don’t think we guys are going to get complacent. It’s a big series for us. And of course South Africa played very well in the Test series so we’d like to go as hard as possible and try to win whatever games come our way,” Said the 32-year-old.

India rode on a sensational performance of leggie duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep, who combined to grab 13 wickets in the first two games.

The Protea batsmen have failed to tackle the Indian wrist-spinners so far in the series and Dhawan feels the leggies will continue to dominate in the remaining matches as they possess the ability to turn the ball on any track.

“It is difficult to play wrist-spinners because they can turn the ball on flat tracks also. And when the ball starts turning, the overseas players especially aren’t very used to it. That can create doubts in batsmen’s minds, which is why they are effective.”

If I speak of Kuldeep and Chahal, I personally find Kuldeep harder to read. There are many who can’t read the leggie’s googly, so Chahal’s googly will surely fool batsmen. But speaking for myself only, I find Kuldeep tougher to read, the Delhi-born batsman added.

Though India’s top order has done exceptionally well in the limited-over series, opener Rohit Sharma’ form is the shortcoming for the visitors but Dhawan is confident that his partner at the top is just one knock away from finding his groove.

“I feel Rohit is playing amazingly. The way he’s timing the ball has been amazing. Even in the last match, he was playing very well, but unfortunately, he got out. I don’t see any concerns with his batting – he has performed so well from Champions Trophy till now. It happens that sometimes you don’t score runs, but the way he’s timing the ball is what matters the most.”

“There’s no problem (with Rohit). Maybe you think there’s a problem, but I don’t. It’s just a matter of one innings and he’ll score runs. Then all problems will get solved.” He added.

With de Villiers, du Plessis and de Kock ruled out, India will aim to hand the hosts another defeat at their favourite ODI venue on Wednesday.