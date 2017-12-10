Delhi on course for fine win in Ranji quarterfinal

Vijaywada: Bowlers put Delhi on course for a memorable win by bowling out Madhya Pradesh for 283 in their second innings, giving their team a 217-run target to chase on day five of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here .

Pacer Vikas Tokas (3/64) and left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (4/59) did the bulk of the damage on day four to put their team in a strong position.

Delhi were eight for no loss at stumps with Kunal Chandela and Tokas in the middle.

MP, resuming the day 37 for two, were on the backfoot straightaway on day four with the fall of Shubham Sharma and Naman Ojha.

Puneet Datey (60) and Devendra Bundela (33) then shared a 100-run stand, providing their team some much needed momentum before getting out in a space of four balls to make it 153 for six.

First innings centurion Harpreet Singh came to MP's rescue once again with a fighting 78 off 126 balls. He also got good support from Mihir Hirwani (22) and Ankit Sharma (18) in taking his team past the 250-run mark.

Brief scores:

MP: 338 all out and 283 all out in 105.5 overs (Harpreet 78; Mishra 4/59).

Delhi: 405 all out and 8/0 in 3 overs.