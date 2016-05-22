DD vs RCB Live Score IPL 2016: Royal Challengers beat Delhi Daredevils to qualify for Playoffs in second place

LIVE SCORE | DD vs RCB | IPL 2016 | RAIPUR

Virat takes a single and with thatThey are now second-placed team in the Points Table.Zaheer Khan gave away 12 runs.7 runs from Brathwaite's over.(13 runs required from 18 balls).Yet anotherThis has come in 40 balls, slow by his standards. But RCB needed him to stay on the wicket.8 runs off Mishra's over. Binny got a FOUR in the over.Successful over by Negi. 7 runs and a wicket off it.Negi dismisses Watson. It may be too less, too late for Daredevils.Two lives for Watson in the over. First he was LBW and then Jayant Yadav spilled a catch on the boundary that also went for SIX. 8 runs from Mishra's over.The match is out of Daredevils' reach now. 8 runs off Brathwaite's over. Virat hit a FOUR on the last ball and pumped his fist. That showed he is in control of the match.Much better over by Mishra. Just 3 runs off it.Excellent over by Brathwaite. Just 2 runs off the over and he dismissed Rahul.Brathwaite gets the wicket on his first ball. Rahul played on to his stumps.8 runs off Jayant Yadav's over. Late cut by Virat off the last ball got RCB a FOUR.Excellent cover drive by Virat Kohli to hit a FOUR off the first ball. 7 runs off Negi's over.Expensive over by Mishra to start his spell. 14 runs off it. Rahul hit him for two FOURS.Good start for Pawan Negi. Just 5 runs off the over.11 runs off Morris' over. Rahul got a SIX off his top-edge in the over. There is not much difference in the scores of the two teams after Powerplay. DD were 43 for 2.10 runs off Zaheer's over. Virat played an excellent straight drive and then Zaheer bowled a good ball that took Virat's inside edge en route to fine-leg boundary.An excellent cover drive and a slash over point by Rahul got RCB 9 runs in the over bowled by Morris.Excellent over by Zaheer. Just 3 runs and he got ABD's wicket.Zaheer removes AB de Villiers. Another big wicket for Daredevils.Expensive over by Morris. He got the wicket of Gayle on the first ball but the lost his line.Morris dismisses Gayle on his first ball. Big wicket for Daredevils.Good over by Zaheer. Virat hit a FOUR in the over but Zak bowled with lot of confidence and conviction. Had two slips in place for Virat.Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle -- the most dangerous opening combination -- come in to begin the chase. Zaheer has the ball.139 is a target that RCB must be pleased to chase. They have a very strong batting line-up. Can Delhi Daredevils turn the tables on RCB? Will see in some time...Just 4 runs off the last over bowled by Watson.Jayant Yadav came back for second run but Morris wasn't interested.Again a FOUR by Morris in the over. 9 runs off Abdulla's over.10 run off Watson's over. Morris hit him for a FOUR in the over.8 runs off the over. Chahal got RCB the wicket of De Kock in the over.Jayant Yadav comes in.Big wicket for RCB. De Kock's resistance ended there. Chahal got the wicket.9 runs from Aravind's over. De Kock hit a FOUR in the over.Amazing over by Gayle. He got two wickets in the over and gave just 5 runs.Gayle has got another wicket in the over. Brathwaite hit the wide yorker straight to point fielder.Negi's struggle is over. Gayle gets a wicket.Just 4 runs from Aravind's over. Good for RCB. Bad for Daredevils.up for De Kock in 43 balls. Very slow by his standards but he needs stay there.7 runs off Gayle's first over. Daredevils are not going to put a big total on the board if they continue to bat like this.Chris Gayle into attack.Excellent over by Jordan. Just 2 runs and a wicket for him. He had Negi too, almost. Aravind dropped the catch at third man.Pawan Negi is the nex batsman.Chris Gayle flew and took a stunning catch. Sam Billings is out. Jordan gets a wicket.Jordan comes back.Good first over by Abdulla. Just 5 runs off it. Daredevils need to pick up the pace.Iqbal Abdulla into attack.Successful over by Chahal. Dimissed Samson and gave 8 runs.Sam Billings is the new batsman.Another blow to Daredevils. Samson is dismissed by Chahal. He looked unhappy at the decision.Watson gave only 5 runs in the over. Good for RCB after an expensive previous over.Samson hit a big SIX and De Kock a FOUR to collect 14 runs off Chahal's over.Another good over for RCB. 5 runs off Binny's over. Someone needs to provide support to De Kock. He is the key.Brilliant over by Chahal. Just 2 runs off his first over and an important wicket. Powerplay is over, RCB take upper hand.Sanju Samson comes in next.Karun Nair looked to hit it over mid-off but couldn't get the distance. Virat Kohli took a good running catch. Yuzvendra Chahal got a wicket in his first over.Nair earned a SIX through ramp shot over third man boundary. 8 runs off Watson's first over.De Kock hit Aravind for a SIX and a FOUR to collect 12 runs off the over. Good over for Daredevils.A cracking straight drive by De Kock helped Daredevils get 8 runs off Jordan's first over.Excellent over by Aravind. Just 3 runs off the over and he provided a wicket.Karun Nair is next.Excellent delivery by Sreenath Aravind. Dismissed Pant early.Good start for Daredevils. 10 runs off the first over. De Kock did most of the scoring, hitting a FOUR in the over.A very important match for both the sides. Delhi Daredevils' chances depend a lot on Quinton de Kock. He has Rishabh Pant as opening partner today. Stuart Binny has the ball.Zaheer Khan (C), Quinton De Kock, Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Carlos Brathwaite, Sanju Samson, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav.Virat Kohli (C), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Chris Jordan, Iqbal Abdulla, Sreeanth Aravind and Yuzvendra Chahal.Iqbal Abdulla comes in for Varun Aaron.: Sam Billings in for JP Duminy and Chris Morris for Nathan Coulter-Nile.Winner of this match will go to Playoffs.Zaheer Khan (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mayank Agarwal, Amit Mishra, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwaite, Khaleel Ahmed, Akhil Herwadkar, Mahipal Lomror, Chama Milind, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pratyush Singh, Pawan Suyal, Jayant Yadav.Virat Kohli (captain), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Varun Aaron, Abu Nechim, Sreenath Aravind, Stuart Binny, Yuzvendra Chahal, Travis Head, Iqbal Abdullah, Kedar Jadhav, Chris Jordan, David Wiese, Akshay Karnewar, Sarfaraz Khan, Vikramjeet Malik, Mandeep Singh, Parveez Rasool, Harshal Patel, Kane Richardson, Tabraiz Shamshi, Vikas Tokas, Praveen Dubey.Stage is set for a virtual knockout as a rampaging Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by inspirational skipper Virat Kohli, lock horns with an inconsistent Delhi Daredevils in their final IPL Twenty20 cricket match.After 13 matches, RCB are at the third spot with 14 points, while Delhi have as many points but are placed sixth in the table, lagging behind RCB only in net run-rate.In fact, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians too have 14 points each with just one match to go in their league stage.With a hattrick of wins, Bangalore have been on a roll with skipper Kohli enjoying one of the best phases of his career as he has four centuries under his belt. He is the only batsman to score more than 800 runs in a single edition and has 865 runs from 13 matches thus far.Despite sustaining a split webbing in his left hand while fielding against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli has shown no signs of relenting.His teammates AB de villiers and Chris Gayle also dished out some sizzling batting display as RCB's much vaunted batting line-up gave nightmares to their opposition by rattling up three of the four 200-plus totals this season.In bowling department, spin-pace duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shane Watson have served Bangalore well with 16 wickets each so far in the season.On the other hand, Delhi, after back-to-back losses, notched up a last-ball six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last night to keep their Play-off hopes alive.Zaheer Khan's men have been inconsistent but they still somehow managed to keep themselves in contention and will hope to pull the rug from under the feet of RCB one more time like they did on April 17.Delhi's batting has revolved much around Quinton de Kock, who has been the most consistent batsman for them. Karun Nair and Sanju Samson too have contributed and team's fortunes would depend on them.Other domestic players like Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant and Pawan Negi have been inconsistent and mentor Rahul Dravid has his task cut out to spur them up.In bowling, Delhi have depended on leg-spinner Amit Mishra and seamer Chris Morris to get the breakthroughs and it will be important how Zaheer marshals his bowling unit against Kohli and co.For Delhi, Carlos Brathwaite has not fired consistently but remains one of the key players, who can change the complexion of the game any time.