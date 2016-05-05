DELHI DAREDEVILS (DD) vs RISING PUNE SUPERGIANTS (RPS) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 FEROZESHAH KOTLA

LIVE SCORE | DD vs RPS | IPL 2016 | FEROZESHAH KOTLA

Delhi Daredevils' opening partnerships in their first 6 matches amounted to 58 runs. In the last match, openers Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant added 115.

Pune Supergiants' economy rate of 8.14 is second best among all teams.

Pune Supergiants' economy rate of 8.14 is second best among all teams.



Match is over. Shami was asked to bowl the last over. He overstepped on the first ball and then Rahane hit him for FOUR on the next.Tahir dismissed Dhoni on the first ball but Perera smashed him for two SIXES to virtually put this match in Pune Supergiants' pocket.Tahir removes the dangerman Dhoni. Bowled full on middle, Dhoni slogged it to mid-wicket. Billings took a good catch above his ahead before rolling on the ground. It was almost a SIX.Expensive over. Shami was aimless, bowled a wide on leg-side that went for FOUR. And then Dhoni ensured he cashed this over. Hit Shami for a SIX and FOUR. 20 runs off the over.Daredevils fielding has been very sub-standard today. Missed several opportunities to take wicket. Mishra could have sent Rahane back but missed the ball.Negi might be easy for Dhoni but Tahir is a master bowler. He won't allow you time to step out. Just 4 runs in the over.Negi was hit for a huge SIX by Dhoni in the over. Dhoni probably wanted to say, 'you are kid to me, Negi'. 10 runs off the over.Excellent over by Tahir. Brilliant use of variations. Just 2 runs and a wicket.up for Rahane in 38 balls. It is his fifth half-century in the IPL 2016.Imran Tahir provides the second breakthrough. Bowled googly, Tiwary went for expansive sweep, played it in the air but couldn't provide it adequate height.Rahane is batting at his own modest pace. What Rahane brings to the table is consistency and stability. These things may not be most sought after in slam-bang cricket but it has its own benefits. 10 runs off Brathwaite's over. Rahane hit a FOUR in the over.Not a very impressive first over by Imran Tahir. Though he didn't give too many runs, Tahir was wayward in his line and length.Expensive over by Mishra. He bowled two no balls in the over and was also hit for a SIX by Tiwary. 13 runs off it.Duminy brought himself into attack, probably to pressurise left-hander Tiwary. 9 runs off the over as Rahane hit him over the cover for a FOUR.Successful over by Mishra. Just 6 runs and a wicket.Finally a breakthrough for Daredevils. Amit Mishra gets Khawaja stumped.Jayant Yadav has bowled well. He bowled with the new ball, inside powerplay, and yet he is economical. Just 6 runs off his fourth over. He has given 25 runs today. A good spell, indeed.Good over by Mishra. He has been impressive for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL so far. He has several varieties and he uses them well. Just 3 runs off the over.Rahane is finally getting his footwork and timing right. Two good shots to boundary in Shami's over to collect 12 runs.Khawaja finally got hold of Jayant. Hit a good SIX in the over.Two lucky boundaries in the over. Both were off the edge. One each to Rahane and Khawaja. Shami could have got two wickets.Excellent over by Jayant. He created a chance to dismisses Khawaja but Brathwaite couldn’t hold on to the catch despite putting both the hands on the ball diving forward. Just 3 runs from the over.Khawaja hit his first boundary in the IPL off Brathwaite. 7 runs from the over.Good bowling. Just 6 runs in the over.Usman Khawaja to open the innings with Ajinkya Rahane today. Jayant Yadav, off-spinner, to start with the new ball.Delhi Daredevils batsmen have managed to provide a fighting total. Can their bowlers defend this?Negi hit some crucial runs -- a SIX and a FOUR to collect 13 runs -- in the last over to take Delhi Daredevils to 162/7.Good penultimate over by Boland. Gave just 5 runs.Excellent over by R Ashwin. Just 6 runs off the over.Another run out. Jayant Yadav wanted two runs. That was a brilliant direct hit by Sourabh Tiwary from the outer field.8 runs came off Boland's over and Daredevils lost two important wickets.That's a big setback for Daredevils. Duminy is run out. Accurate throw by Rahane.Boland provides the big wicket to Pune. Brathwaite is out.Big over. Brathwaite hit M Ashwin for two massive SIXES in the over to collect 18 runs off the over. Delhi need him till the end.Successful over. Second wicket for Bhatia in the over. Just 5 runs off it.Switch hit by Billings and he hit it pretty well as it travelled to long-off boundary but found a fielder there.Good over by Murugan Ashwin. Just 6 runs off it.Expensive over. 18 runs off R Ashwin. Sam Billings smashed him for two SIXES in the over.Delhi Daredevils' score depends largely on the pair of Duminy and Billings now. 6 runs off Bhatia's over.Murugan Ashwin gave 8 runs in the over.Successful over by Bhatia. Just 6 runs and he got Nair's wicket in the over.Karun Nair is out. Looked to clear the cover boundary but Perera took a good catch. Bhatia gets the wicket.Good over. Pune Supergiants are choking Daredevils batsmen. Just 4 run off Ashwin's over.Run rate has slowed down after the fall of two wickets. Bhatia gave just 5 runs in his first over.Dhoni saw JP Duminy walk in to bat and brought Ashwin into attack immediately. Ashwin bowled well. Just 6 singles off the over.Powerplay belonged to RPS because they got two Daredevils wickets. 8 runs off the over.Just when Samson starting look dangerous, he got out. Boland gets the wicket.13 runs from Dinda's. He was a big off target in this over.10 runs off Boland's over. Pune need to contain runs after they get a wicket. Otherwise you can't put the pressure on the opposition.Successful over by Dinda. Just 6 runs and a wicket.Ashoke Dinda has removed Rishabh Pant. He played too many dot balls and was desperate to break the shackles. Swung at the length ball wildly and the ball crashed his stumps.Good over for Daredevils. 9 runs off Perera's over. Samson hit two boundaries in the over.Let's got. Players and umpires are in. With Quinton de Kock missing from the side, Rishabh Pant has Sanju Samson as opening partner. Dinda has the ball.Apart from Zaheer Khan, they have brought in Pawan Negi, Carlos Brathwaite, Jayant Yadav and Imran Tahir. No Quinton de Kock, no Chris Morris, no Shahbaz Nadeem.For Supergiants, Usman Khawaja and George Bailey find a place in the playing XI, replacing Steven Smith, who's been ruled out for the rest of the season, and Peter Handscomb.Ajinkya Rahane, Saurabh Tiwary, Usman Khawaja, George Bailey, MS Dhoni, Thisara Perera, Rajat Bhatia, Scott Boland, R Ashwin, Ashok Dinda, M Ashwin.Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, JP Duminy, Pawan Negi, Carlos Brathwaite, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Imran Tahir.TOSS TIME.against Delhi Daredevils. Zaheer Khan rested for the match. JP Duminy to lead Daredevils.Rising Pune Supergiants have two new players for selection today -- George Bailey and Usman Khawaja. Will they be helpful in reversing their fortunes in the IPL?Welcome to the 33rd match of the IPL 2016.Zaheer Khan (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Sam Billings, Khaleel Ahmed, Carlos Brathwaite, Nathan-Coulter-Nile, Quinton De Kock, JP Duminy, Akhil Herwadkar, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, Chama Milind, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Shahbaz NAdeem, karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Pratyush Singh, Sanju Samson, Pawan Suyal and Jayant Yadav.MS Dhoni (capt), Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Mirugan Ashwin, R Ashwin, George Bailey, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Scott Boland, Deepak Chahar, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khwaja, Albie Morkel, Ishwar Pandey, Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera, Ashok Dinda, Peter Hanscomb, Ishwar Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, RP Singh, Saurabh Tiwary and Adam Zampa.A supremely confident Delhi Daredevils return to their den and have a struggling and injury-ravaged Rising Pune Supergiants in their firing line up next in the Indian Premier League here tomorrow.Injuries to key players such as Steve Smith, Kevin Pietersen and Faf Du Plessis have completely disturbed the team composition and the debutants are now starring down the barrel with only two wins from eight games so far.Left with six more matches, the task is only getting tougher with each passing day for the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.Now, RPS face a side that has gradually turned into a formidable outfit, thanks to a brilliant team effort under the watchful eyes of the iconic Rahul Dravid.After years of struggles, Daredevils' turnaround this season is a perfect example of how a side should be shepherded. They are comfortably placed at number two in the points table.The players are sticking to the basics whether it is batting or bowling. The seniors are taking more responsibilities and the youngsters are being given enough opportunities to excel at a stage where performances are taken note of.The biggest plus in the last two games for the Daredevils has been the performance of their skipper Zaheer Khan. When he opened the bowling, he has managed to get early breakthroughs and has been impressive in the death overs, too.Zaheer has found his rhythm and it is difficult to score off him. Amit Mishra has also played a crucial role in Daredevils' consistent show this season.Adding to that, their batsmen are in top form. Quinton De Kock has been scoring runs consistently and the way young Rishabh Pant batted while opening against Lions last night, Daredevils have plenty of options at the top.The return of JP Duminy has only bolstered the middle-order.The horses for courses approach has done wonders for the side and it will be not be a surprise if fans again see changes in the playing XI.Carols Brathwaite had returned against Kolkata Knight Riders and made an impact straightaway. He scored 34 off 11 and then took three wickets to be the Man of the Match.But the West Indian was not played in the game against Gujarat Lions last night. Since the nature of the Feroz Shah Kotla track has changed it is possible that Brathwaite comes back.Shahbaz Nadeem was impressive last night when he removed two top-order Lions batsman – the dangerous Dwayne Smith and Aaron Finch – and the hosts may keep him in the side.Sanju Samson, though, needs to fire. Except for one match, he has not shown his true worth. He has got starts but has not capitalised on those. He is one player who has managed to keep his place untouched in the side and need to respond to the faith reposed in him by the management.Pune Supergiants have struggled to defend. Even the score in the vicinity of 200 could not be saved. The bowlers have let the side down, but Dhoni hardly has options.Ashok Dinda, Albie Morkel, R Ashwin, Thisara Perera have all looked pedestrian. If the side is to move up from its current sixth position, they will have to come up with some inspiring performances.