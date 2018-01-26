Delhi beat Rajasthan to lift maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi: Unmukt Chand cracked a half-century to guide Delhi to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Having decided to bat first, the opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant fired Delhi to 41 run in just 4.5 overs before the former was cleaned up by Rahul Chahar for 27. However, regular partnerships helped Delhi post a modest 153 at the loss of 6 wickets in the designated 20 overs.

Unmukt Chand played some fine shots in his 49-ball 53-run knock which included 4 fours and 2 maximums.

They then returned to bowl Rajasthan out for 112, winning the contest by 41 runs and 5 balls to spare.

Skipper Pradeep Sangwan, Kulwant Khejroliya and Pawan Negi scalped two wickets each.

For Rajasthan, Khaleel Ahmed was the best bowler with 2 for 23 and was well supported by Rahul Chahar (2/31)