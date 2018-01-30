De Villiers ruled out of first three ODIs

New Delhi: South Africa have dealt with a major blow as explosive batsman AB de Villiers is set to miss first three ODIs due to a finger injury.

Cricket South Africa has not named any replacement for the 33-year-old and they are waiting for him to recover fully for the remaining three matches.

"De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery," said a media release

The CSA medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth 'Pink' ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, February 10th,” the release added.

After a hard-fought Test series, India and South Africa shift their focus to the 50-over format. The six-match rubber will kick start at the Kingsmead in Durban on February 1.