 Davis Cup: Paes creates history as India win doubles match
By: || Updated: 07 Apr 2018 01:19 PM
Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna notched up a hard-fought win the doubles contest to keep India's chances alive in their Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie against China here on Saturday.

The experienced Indian combination was made to sweat by the spirited Chinese pair of Mo Xin Gong and Ze Zhang before claiming a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) victory.

It was a landmark moment for the 44-year-old Paes as he notched up a record 43rd Davis Cup victory to become the most successful player in the history of the tennis competition.

India now trailing the hosts 1-2. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal had lost their respective singles matches on Friday which handed China a 2-0 lead.

