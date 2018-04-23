David Warner seen working at a construction site, here’s the truth

New Delhi: The infamous ball tampering saga in South Africa led to the ouster of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft from the Australian cricket team. The former captain and his deputy are facing a 12-month ban while 25-year-old Cameron Bancroft was slapped with a nine month ban.

Post the fallout, disgraced cricketer David Warner has found a new way to keep himself occupied. According to reports published in ‘The Australian’, David has been busy with the construction of his new multi-million-dollar house in the beachside Sydney suburb of Maroubra these days.

Warner was filmed carrying iron sheets, speaking to builders and watching work get under way on the site of his beachside mansion.

The 31-year-old was seen donning a white helmet that read ‘Project Manager’ and ‘Apprentice Celebrity, while working on the site.

Warner’s wife Candice also shared a photograph on her Instagram account used the hashtag #dreamhome, showing the couple’s daughters -Ivy Mae and Indi Rae posing at the construction site.

The newspaper also stated that Warner and Candice bought the property on a block of blue ribbon land overlooking Lurline Bay for $4 million in 2015. Once built, their mansion will be worth $10 million.