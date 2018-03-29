Dates changed for RCB vs DD home matches

New Delhi: Making their third adjustment in schedule ahead of the upcoming season of IPL, BCCI on Thursday announced change in venue of match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils on May 12.

The dates of the home matches between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL have been changed in view of the Karnataka Assembly election date.

The change has been made after Election Commission of India recently announced that Karnataka State Assembly election will be held on May 12, day on which match between RCB and DD was scheduled to take place the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Match No.19 to be played in New Delhi on April 21 between the two sides will now be a home game of southern franchise. Match No.45 to be played in Bengaluru on May 12 between the two will now be a home game of the national capital franchise.

Earlier after getting a nod for BCCI, Kings XI Punjab announced change in their home schedule. Citing logistical difficulties Punjab shifted their initial three matches to Mohali. The last four home matches will be hosted by Indore.

The date of the opening ceremony of the league was also changed from 6th to 7th of April.