Darren Lehmann quits as Australia head coach



"It's the right time to step away" - a tearful Darren Lehmann announces his resignation as Australia Cricket coach following the ball tampering scandal pic.twitter.com/jEMyTVkSW1

“This was entirely my decision. I have been speaking to the hierarchy in the last couple of days,” said Lehmann.Lehmann’s shock resignation is believed to have been triggered by the heart-wrenching press conference by now former Australian captain Steve Smith, who repeatedly broke down while apologizing to the cricketing world and his countrymen.“It’s been happening for a few days and you think you can keep going but the amount of abuse just takes its toll,” said Lehmann while addressing the media in Johannesburg.Cricketers from around the globe came down heavily on Cricket Australia for letting Lehmann off and letting him continue as the Australian head coach.Lehmann was cleared by Cricket Australia as he had no prior knowledge to the ball-tampering incident, which attracted a 12-month ban for Steve Smith and David Warner, while Cameron Bancroft got a nine-month ban."As many who sit in this room will know, life on the road means a lot of time away from loved ones and after speaking to my family, it is the right time to step away," Lehmann broke down while saying."I hope the team rebuilds and the Australian public can forgive the young men and get behind the XI."Lehmann had a contract extending until the 2019 ODI World Cup next year in England but the 48-year-old chose to quit in the wake of the worst ever ball-tampering controversy of cricket. The former Australia middle-order batsman became the Australian coach in 2013 and it was under his tenure that the Michael Clarke-led side lifted the 2015 ODI World Cup in front of their home crowd.