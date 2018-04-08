Daredevils invited to bat; Kings XI drop Gayle, pick 17-yr-old Mujeeb

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and invited Delhi Daredevils to bat first in the second match of IPL 11 at Mohali. In a bold move, the hosts have decided to drop West Indian talismatic batsman Chris Gayle and have picked rookie spinner Mujeed Ur Rahman.

The 17-year-old Afghan spinner Mujeeb becomes the youngest cricketer to make his IPL debut. In his 15 ODIs for Afghanistan he has taken 35 wickets at a staggering average of 16.65.

Kings XI have a completely revamped team of their own with a new captain in R Ashwin, who is the most capped player before leading an IPL side.

"It is a good wicket, we'll look to chase down whatever total they get. The experience of being a captain is new, I'm a little nervous but will try and do a good job," said Ashiwn.

The four foreigners for Kings XI are Stoinis, Mujeeb, Tye and Miller.

Delhi have gone in with a set team with Christian, Munro, Boult and Morris as their four overseas players. KL Rahul will take the gloves. Interstingly, there is no Sandeep Sharma, who was retained by them using RTM.

"Feels good to be back, representng my home team. Hopefully I can bring the same momentum as I did in Kolkata," said Delhi skipper, Gautam Gambhir.

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant(w),Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman