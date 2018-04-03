Short’s arrival delayed due to passport issues

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals’ homecoming is just not panning out the way they would have liked. With their marquee player Steve Smith already out of the upcoming eleventh edition, the blue army suffered yet another blow as Australia batsman D'Arcy Short’s arrival has been delayed due to logistical issue.

According to cricket website Sportstar passport gaffe has delayed Short's arrival. The Australian was scheduled to arrive in Jaipur on Sunday but the 27-year-old-lost lost his passport just days ahead of his departure. Though Short applied for a fresh passport on time but as passport was not sent in the right way by the authorities his arrival has been delayed.

"Instead of sending the passport by air freight, it was sent by road freight. That led to the delay and he could not be in India on time," the close aide of the batsman told Sportstar.

Short is now expected to join the team later next week, just before team's campaign opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9.

The explosive southpaw was the leading run-scorer in this year's Big Bash League (504 from 10 games) and was signed by the Royals for a whopping INR 4 Crores in the auctions held in January.

Expressing optimism a source in the Royals camp explained, "Things have got delayed since it's Easter and most of the offices are shut. The Royals team management is working hard to solve the issue."