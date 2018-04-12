CWG 2018: Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware strike gold

Aware, on the other hand, prevailed 15-7 over Canada's Steven Takahashi in an exciting contest during which the Indian was troubled by a groin niggle but chose to carry on with more than a minute left on the clock.
Aware's triumph opened India's gold medal account in the three-day wrestling competition at the Games.
"I have been waiting for this medal for the last 10 years. I can't describe how it feels to claim it. I missed out on 2010, even in 2014, the team was sent without trials. So, I am very happy that I could finally fulfil this dream," said the 26-year-old Aware, who is also the reigning Commonwealth championships gold-medallist.
"I dedicate this to my guru who passed away in 2012, I am happy that all the efforts I put in got the result I wanted," he added.
