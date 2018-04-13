CSK's Ngidi to fly back home following father's death

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is all set to fly back to South Africa following his father’s death on Friday morning.

Lungi’s father Jerome Ngidi, who lived in West Durban, passed away following a back operation. Ngidi, who is currently with Chennai Super Kings squad, is expected to arrive in South Africa by Saturday.

The chief executive of the Titans‚ Jacques Faul‚ where Ngidi plays his franchise cricket‚ confirmed that they have been informed about the sad news.

“I can confirm the sad news and our deepest condolences go to his family and friends. As a cricket family‚ we will assist wherever we can at this difficult time for the family‚” Faul told Times Live.

The Super Kings are already struggling with injuries to key players such as Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina. At this point, Ngidi’s unavailability comes as a major blow to the two-time champions, who now have to play their home matches in Pune, instead of Chennai because of protests regarding the Cauvery Water dispute.

The period of Ngidi’s absence is yet to be confirmed but it is believed that he will comeback only after finishing the memorial services and burial.

Chennai do have the option of naming a replacement if Ngidi fails to report on time. They have roped in England left-arm David Willey in place of injured Kedar Jadhav but are yet to name someone in place of Santner.

Ngidi was picked up on his base price of INR 50 lakhs by CSK following his stellar performance in the three-match Test series against India.

Lungi has featured in three games in the longest format of the game for Proteas and took 14 wickets in just six innings. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 ODIs and six wickets in the shortest format of the game.