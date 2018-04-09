CSK's last over hero, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of IPL

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed.
Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn't come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven't picked a replacement yet, We will go through that process," Hussey said ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.
It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order," Hussey said.
Jadhav returned from the dugout for a final over flourish to seal the game in favour of CSK by hitting a six in the last over after Dwayne Bravo set up the win.
(More to follow...)
