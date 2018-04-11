  • Latest News
IPL 2018: CSK’s home matches to be shifted out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly decided to shift home matches of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 11 to another venue owing to Cauvery water dispute which has led to a massive protest in the city of Chennai.

By: | Updated: 11 Apr 2018 06:22 PM
A couple of miscreants were on Tuesday detained by the police for hurling shoes at India international Ravindra Jadeja and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis during the IPL encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the match went on and activists belonging to Naam Tamizhar were detained.

In another incident, an activist was seen burning the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings were scheduled to play 7 matches at the Cheapuk stadium in Chennai but Citing security concerns, the apex cricket body in the country has reportedly decided to shift the remaining encounters to a different venue but the decision on the new venue is yet to be made.

There, however, will be no changes in the schedule of the matches.

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 04:45 PM
