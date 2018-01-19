CSK to go all out for Ashiwn in IPL Auctions

With MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja already in their kitty, Chennai Super Kings would go all out to get a hold of Ravichandran Ashiwn in IPL auctions on January 27 and 28, confirmed skipper Dhoni.

"As I have said it is always a tough call. With Ashwin, you know we had done the same thing in the past. We will definitely go for him (Ashwin) in the auction. Ashwin definitely being a local lad, we want a lot of local players to be part of CSK," Dhoni said at a promotional event for India Cements here.

CSK, who will return to the IPL after a gap of two years, let Ashwin go to the auction pool after deciding to retain Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja.

CSK does have two Right to Match cards but they cannot use it for Ashwin as they have already retained three capped Indians, which is the maximum limit.

"We have two right-to-match options but having already retained three capped Indians, don't think we can use it. We will have to buy him out in the auction. As of now, it is tough to say, we will get him or him or him," he added.

"Ashwin will come first in the auction for us. But we will have to wait and watch. We will try to get him," he added.

Dhoni's association with Ashiwn is not limited to the Indian team or Chennai Super Kings only, the duo represented the now defunct franchise Rising Pune Supergiant in the last two editions of the IPL.

Ashwin on the other hand, would be hoping to revive his limited overs career with a powerpact performance in the IPL. The off-spinner missed the last edition due to sports hernia.

If CSK do use the RTM card then in all probability it will be for former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis would be another one the CSK would eye in the auctions.

Dhoni also stressed on the adaptability factor at the auction and said they would have to keep the emotions in check while picking the squad.

"We have made three retentions. One keeper, two batsmen. Two batsmen that can bowl. As of now it is very difficult to say whom we will get. That is the adaptability factor that we need at the auction table and we need to keep emotions in check," he said.

He also thanked the fans for their support and praised the franchise's management for backing the team.

"Our biggest strength has always been the fans. All over wherever we have gone, CSK has got support. Even when we did not play in the IPL in the last two years, the fan base increased.

"There is a lot of excitement among fans about the fact that CSK is back. The fans have over here have literally adopted me, they accept me as their own. I am touched by the admiration and ovation I receive from CSK fans, which will always remain close to my heart," Dhoni said.

Dhoni said the focus at CSK was always on cricket and making sure the players did well in the opportunities they got.

"We have always made sure that players who have played for CSK, even those who came from other franchises, for whatever reason, have performed well," he noted.