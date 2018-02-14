CSK sign Eric Simons as bowling consultant for IPL 2018

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings have signed Eric Simons has the bowling consultant for the 11the edition of the Indian Premier League.

The former South Africa international will join the experienced staff which includes Stephen Fleming, Mike Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji.

“CSK have always carried an aura of success and confidence which makes it a great privilege to be a part of the franchise and to be a part of the inner workings of such a successful team,” said Simons

“In every IPL tournament, CSK are seen as one of the teams to beat. CSK have been pacesetters in many ways but particularly in the way they have set up their team balance and always maintained a great consistency in squad selection. One always sensed that the team (members) were proud to represent CSK,” added Simons.

The 55-year-old is not new to the Indian Premier League and has worked with Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant in the past seasons.

The former South Africa all-rounder was also the bowling consultant of the Indian cricket team from 2010-2012.