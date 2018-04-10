LIVE: Narine falls after hitting two sixes in the first over

Harbhajan strikes

That's why Harbhajan was introduced. A flighted loopy off-spinner, Narine was always going to go after it but this time he gets a top edge. Raina settles in nicely under it and grabs the catch. Chennai errupts, they have got the first wicket and it's that of the danger man Narine for 12. KKR: 19/1

There goes Narine

It's become a regular affair hasn't it? Narine opens the batting, hits the new-ball bowler over the ropes. Well there's minor difference this time, he has done it twice. Young Deepak Chahar was on the money with his first one to Narine but he was off his length in the next two, prompting the West Indian to rock back and deposit both of them deep into the stands. 18 off the first over.

CSK XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, S Billings, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, D Chahar, H Singh, S Thakur, I Tahir

KKR XI: S Narine, C Lynn, R Uthappa, N Rana, D Karthik, R Singh, A Russell, V Kumar, P Chawla, T Curran, K Yadav

Team News: KKR have swapped Mitchell Johnson with Tom Curran, while CSK have brought Shardul Thakur in place of Mark Wood and Kedar Jadhav has made way for Sam Billings.

Toss: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Toss dealyed: It's 7.35 PM (IST) but the toss is yet to take place even though both the captains are up and ready. It seems there has been a logistical issue.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match five of the eleventh edition of IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

The Preview

Lot of talk about the off the field troubles surrounding CSK’s homecoming but all seems to have settled as of now and setting us up for mouthy watering contest between the Kolkata Knight Rides and Chennai Super Kings.

Seldom happens that the battle within battle takes overpowers the big picture and this is one of those occasions. The CSK vs KKR match is being portrayed as the head-to-head between the two captains and more importantly two India wicket-keeper’s MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik’s recent credentials have made him the no. 1 contender as the Dhoni’s replacement in the Indian side and this is the first time that these two will go against each other in an IPL encounter.

Both sides are coming off a win in their opening match, albeit the different kind. Kinght Riders coasted to a four-wicket win whereas, CSK huffed and puffed to a last over-win against the defending champions.

A lot has changed since CSK’s improbable last over win, with two of their key players – Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis suffering injuries. While du Plessis is expected to be fit for the next game, which is in a week’s time but Jadhav has been ruled out of the entire tournament.

Keeping everything aside, the yellow army is sure to be one of the major factors deciding the outcome of the match.