CSK home matches to be held in Chidambaram stadium despite protest threats

The Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match at M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai will go on as per schedule despite threats over Cauvery water dispute issue, assured the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association officials.

"The match will go on as planned. We do not expect any disruptions and all security measures are in place,” a CSK official tol ESPNcricinfo.

The security arrangements have been beefed up in the stadium and the surrounding area after IPL chief Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to ensure the match goes on smoothly.

"The IPL chairman met the Union home secretary and urged him to do the needful for additional security in the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Following this, the home secretary spoke to the Director General of the Tamil Nadu Police and asked him to ensure proper security during the match," a home ministry official said.

The home secretary also assured the IPL chairman that foolproof security will be provided for all the matches in Chennai, another official said.

Starting on Tuesday, seven IPL matches are scheduled to be played in Chennai till May 27.

A pro-Tamil outfit agitating over the Cauvery issue has threatened to hold protests outside the game venue. Political parties and outfits have demanded that IPL matches should not be held at this time, saying the state is witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed Cauvery issue.

DMK working president MK Stalin had said the organisers of IPL matches should realise the issues faced by the people and act accordingly.

Tamil film star Rajinikanth had suggested that CSK team players play with black bands to express the anguish of people who have been staging protests demanding setting up of Cauvery Management Board.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has said the spectators would not be allowed to carry firecrackers, inflammable materials and firearms, besides bags, mobile phones, brief-cases, pagers, radios, digital diaries, laptops, computers, tape-recorders, binoculars, remote control devices, remote control car-keys or any other electronic devices