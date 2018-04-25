CSK bring Tahir and Harbhajan and bowl; RCB hand debut to Grandhomme

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Both sides have made two changes in their playing XI. RCB have brought in Pawan Negi and Colin de Grandhomme (RCB debut) in place of Manan Vohra and Chris Woakes.

"Good to see the mix of yellow and red in the same stadium. Looking forward to a good game of cricket. We just need to focus on one game at a time. CSK have played some good cricket. Two teams play well and stay at the top and four others are fighting for two spots. We are in the group of four. We need to keep playing the kind of cricket we played in the last game. We have two changes as well,” said Kohli.

With four wins from five matches, Super Kings are on a high. However, Dhoni’s side is not under any impression of complacency. Karn Sharma and Faf du Plessis make way for Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir

“It (the pitch) looks good from the top, but when you rub the fingers over it, it's slightly wet. Sometimes it affects, sometimes it doesn't. It's a tough ground to defend. We have got equal amount of support (smiles),” said Dhoni.

With their backs against the wall, RCB are desperate for a win. However, the current form and stats both are heavily on Chennai’s favour. Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK lead RCB 13-7 in the overall head-to-head record, both teams have won three games each out of the seven played at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium with one producing a no-result.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir