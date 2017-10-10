CSA postpones T20 Global League, stares at huge financial loss

Photo: Twitter/T20GlobalLeague Photo: Twitter/T20GlobalLeague

New Delhi: With less than a month to go for the first match of the inaugural edition, Cricket South Africa has decided to postpone its T20 Global League due to several logistical and financial hurdles after an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning.

Though an official announcement is still awaited, it is learned that the CSA is planning to hold the tournament next year, reported Cricbuzz.

The T20 Global League is Cricket South Africa’s answer to India’s IPL and Australia’s BBL.

What is the problem?

The tournament hit its first hurdle when Haroon Lorgat parted ways with CSA on September 28 after a scarred relationship with the board. Thabang Moroe, who took over from Lorgat gave assurance about the timely beginning of the tournament as latest as Friday but within four days the tournament has been postponed. Majority of the franchise owners believe, Lorgan’s absence made matters difficult for the T20 Global League to start on time as he was at helm of the organizational as well as financial matters.

According to reports, CSA also failed to attract a lucrative broadcasting deal and a title sponsor. However, local broadcaster SuperSport was keen but the deal was going to be worth much less than CSA anticipated.

What next?

The postponing of T20 Global T20 Legaue comes as a major setback for CSA. A huge amount of money had been spent during the preparation of the tournament and also during its first player draft at the Bulgari Hotel in London's Knightsbridge.

CSA acting CEO Moroe had reveled on Friday that the board would attract a $25m loss due to a decline in projected broadcast income.