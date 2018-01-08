LIVE: Shami gets Amla very early on Day 4

Perfect start

Wow Shami! Credit to Rohit Sharma as well, he has pulled off a brilliant catch. Or has he? Amla is standing his ground but the Indians are confident, what will the umpires do here? The soft signal is OUT! So it will need something conclusive to change that decision. and it's OUT! The third umpire rules in India's favour.

Perfect start for India. Shami getting the ball to bounce from a legnth, Amla goes for a backfoot punch and gets a thick outside and Rohit at gully takes very good low catch. Just what the doctor ordered! India have struck in the second over of the day and it's the big fish Amla.

Kumar has the ball in his hand and Amla will face first ball of Day 4.

300? 350?

What will make India happy? Ideally they would not like to chase anything beyong 260 here. But South Africa already have a lead of 142 runs with eight wickets in hand, so in a more likely scenario India's aim would be to be not let the hosts lead stretch beyond 300. India's No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara said, they wouldn't mind chasing even 350 but that is easier said than done. However, South Africa are a bowler shot and that is Dale Steyn. India wouldsurely look to exploit that. But for starters they will have to wrap up South Africa.

Bright sunshine greets us at Cape Town, a sight we hardly got yesterday. Cape Town is back to its picturesque best with a mild temperature of 20 degrees, providing perfect setting for an action-packed Day 4 of the opening Test.

Cricket fans we’re pleased to alert you that we’ll have some action out on the field today #SAvsIND #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/nsnkxrB7mZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

Highlights of Day 3

Rain, rain and only rain. As much it provided relief to the drought-hit city of South Africa, it robbed us off some quality cricket. Not a single ball was bowled on Day 3 - the first in almost 82 years. South Africa were 65 for 2 (Amla 4, Rabada 2), with a lead of 142 runs.