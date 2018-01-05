LIVE: South Africa to bat, Bumrah debuts for India

LIVE Score, Ind vs SA Test Cricket Match, Day 1, Cape Town

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Team News: Virat Kohli says he would have bowled first. India are going in with three seamers, one spinner and Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder. Hold on to your seats folks, Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain has been DROPPED! Rohit Sharma will at No. 5.

01.30 Pm, Toss: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first.

0.1.25 PM, Jasprit Bumrah has been given the Test cap. So there comes the first big news from Cape Town with ODI specialist Bumrah getting to make his Test debut.

01.20 PM, Pitch Report: Shaun Pollock says it's tricky but captain winning the toss should bat first

Preview

As the numero uno Test side, India have a healthy points' lead over second-ranked South Africa and will not lose their crown even if they lose by a landslide 0-3 margin. This, however, is not merely about points and rankings for Kohli's side.

South Africa has landed the verbal blows with captain du Plessis clearly mentioning his intentions of taking revenge from India and fast bowler Vernon Philander completely brushing off India’s preparations ahead of the series.

They will be relying on their formidable fast bowling attack to dismantle India's strong batting line-up, but after nine successive Test series wins, India are brimming with confidence and a belief that they can thrive in any conditions.

Six of India's series wins have come at home and three others -- two in Sri Lanka and one in the West Indies – were in favourable conditions.

India last lost a series in 2014-15 when they were beaten 2-0 in Australia in a four-Test contest.

Both the sides face problems of plenty. India face a dicey situation of selecting three fast bowlers from the impressive pool of Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Another topic of discussion is the No. 6 slot with Rohit being the front-runner with Hardik Pandya being a close competitor.

South Africa on the other hand have a tough decision of their own on whether to select Steyn or Morkel as their third seamer.