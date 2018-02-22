Cricket Canada's T20 league gets ICC approval

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council on Thursday gave a nod to Cricket Canada's ambitious maiden venture ‘Global T20 Canada’ scheduled to be held in July this year. A total of three venues including Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, Sunnybrook Park and Maple Leaf Cricket Club will host the matches.

Four Canadian local players will be playing in every squad, with T20 freelancers from Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand expected to ply their trade. A high-powered Cricket Advisory Board to be formed made up of eminent former players. The likes of Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo are all expected to play.

According to media release, the league has been "conceptualised, designed, developed and managed by Mercuri Group with Cricket Canada, the official governing body for the sport in the country".

"The league has also gained official sanction of the International Cricket Council (ICC). With this announcement Cricket Canada becomes the first Associate member of the ICC to set in motion a Twenty20 franchise league in the lucrative North America market."

Cricket Canada president Mr Ranjit Saini said: “Twenty20 Major League Cricket has the potential to change Canadian cricket forever. It is a great challenge and Cricket Canada is ready to deliver a resounding success.

Founder and Group CEO of Mercuri Group, Mr. Sriram Bakthisaran stated: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Cricket Canada to contribute directly to the success of cricket in Canada. Cricket is coming back home and we are only too delighted to play a part in it. We have a long-term vision and that also includes aiding in the development of a world class Canadian national side. So it is not just about the league, but about the all-round development of the sport.”