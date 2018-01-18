Court date clashes with Stokes international return

New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes will have to wait for his international comeback after the Bristol Magistrates Court summoned the Durham man to appear before the law to answer on charges of affray on February 13, the day when England will clash with the Kiwis in their first T20 encounter of the tri-series.

The all-rounder on Wednesday was cleared by England and Wales Cricket Board to play international cricket again, however, his comeback date was always subject to his legal position.

Stokes and two other men, Ryan Hale and Ryan Ali, will have to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Feb 13 to answer charges of affray.

England coach Trevor Bayliss was looking forward to Stokes return and told reporters that team was preparing to welcome the Durham all-rounder. “Happy he's been made available, players and coaches are looking forward to seeing him. He's a very popular member of the team and the squad. I'm sure they'll welcome him back with open arms.” Bayliss said in Brisbane on Thursday morning before the second ODI against Australia.

The latest development might delay Stokes’ return until the start of the ODI series against New Zealand in Hamilton on Feb 25.

Stokes was barred from playing international cricket by the ECB following his involvement in a pub brawl that reportedly left a man with a fractured eye socket. The incident took place in the early hours of September 25 after England had beaten the West Indies in an ODI in Bristol.

Stokes was also recently cleared by the board to appear in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Fighting in public can carry a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison under British law.