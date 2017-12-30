Controversies that marred Indian sports in 2017

Controversies are part and parcel of any modern day sport. From Kohli-Kumble feud to Smith-Kohli drama during the India – Australia Test series, Indian cricket was surrounded huge by controversies throughout the year. But it was not only cricket that was embroiled in controversies in 2017. There were several others as well that had their fair share of colourful moments both on and off the field.Wrestling, India's most successful sport at the Olympics after hockey and shooting, saw its biggest star Sushil Kumar embroiled in a fresh controversy.Sushil was involved in a controversy on December 29 when wrestlers from his camp and those supporting upcoming star Parveen Rana clashed during the Commonwealth Games trials in the capital.Bhupathi, who is now the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, decided to drop Paes from the squad for the tie against Uzbekistan in April.According to Bhupathi, Paes had joined the squad late and therefore did not handle enough stress situations before the tie to be eligible for the doubles team.Paes, who was dropped from the Davis Cup squad for the first time since his debut in 1990.Indian hockey, which seems to earn more controversies than international honours these days, saw yet another unwanted episode with the sacking of coach Roelant Oltmans.The Dutchman had received a brief email from Hockey India (HI) informing him that his services were no longer required, ending his four-year stint with Indian hockey.The decision came after a three-day meeting between top HI officials following India's dismal performance at the Hockey World League semi-final and the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.