Competitive skills gained from IPL will help India in ODI’s: Duminy

New Delhi: After winning the final Test at Johannesburg against the dominant Proteas, team India is all charged-up for the ODI series. The win has given players tons of confidence and has served as a morale booster in the dressing room. After intense practice sessions the team has had in past couple of days, it seems that Virat’s men looking to go head-on in the ODI battle which starts on Thursday at the Kingsmead Oval.

Explosive middle-order batsman JP Duminy feels that Indian ODI team has the perfect combination in the limited overs format and the high profile team will give hosts a tough fight in the 6-match ODI series.

"India are a phenomenal ODI side and they’ve managed to compete in all conditions around the world. You don’t expect anything less from them. They have a few new faces and few young players but also a lot of talent. They have been exposed to the IPL scene and they will be competitive in the series. Even though we won the first two Test matches, India competed and that’s what you want to see from high profile teams. India being the world’s No. 1 ranked team, you expect nothing less from them. ," Duminy told reporters on Tuesday.

Batsmen from both the teams failed miserably in the Tests where the pitches were paradise for the bowlers. The green-top served became a nightmare for the batsmen throughout the series. When asked about the conditions Duminy mentioned that the pitches in the ODI series will be more batsmen friendly.

"The pitches are going to be more batsmen friendly, I think. It’s probably going to be high-scoring games across the country. And that’ll obviously bring the teams closer together,” said Duminy.

India lost the 3-match ODI series 2-0 when they toured South Africa in 2013-14. But this time with much improved pace battery and confident batsmen, the team will be looking forward to a turnaround.