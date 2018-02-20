Chris Lynn would love to lead KKR in IPL 11

New Delhi: After Gautam Gambhir’s departure from Kolkata Knight Riders, the captaincy spot is vacant and the two-time IPL champions are considering Australia’a explosive batsman Chris Lynn to take over the reins for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Hailed as one of the most dangerous batsmen of the shortest format, Lynn was bought by the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise for an astronomical 9.5 crores in the players’ auction in January.

Recently, former South Africa all-rounder and current KKR head coach Jacque Kallis hinted that Lynn is one of their picks to fill in the shoes.

Having made a solid return to international cricket this summer, Lynn says he’ll be happy to take the reins at Kolkata.

"I'd love to, I'd jump at the opportunity," the Queenslander told reporters in Auckland ahead of Australia's T20 tri-series final on Wednesday.

"We've got a really good group at Kolkata. The coaching staff, Simon Katich, Jacques Kallis, Heath Streak … I can relate (easily to) them.

"But there's a couple of boys that have been in the IPL for 10 years so you can't ignore their experience, especially in their own backyard.

"I'm still learning the game over there but if given the nod then I'd jump at the chance."

The 27-year-old returns to Kolkata for his 5th season in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The Aussie smashed 295 runs in just seven appearances in 2017 with a strike-rate of 181.