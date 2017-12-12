Chris Gayle hits 69-ball 146, sets new sixes world record in BPL final

Chris Gayle bettered his own record of most sixes in a T20 innings when he smashed the highest ever Bangladesh Premiere League score of an unbeaten 146 in the tournament final, days after he had broken the record in the eliminator.

As astonishing as it may sound, Gayle hit 18 sixes – eight of them in the last three overs to help Rangpur Riders put on a healthy 206 for 1 batting first against Dhaka Dynamites.

The Gayle-storm came after his 51-ball 126-run effort in the eliminator.

This was Gayle’s 20th century in T20 cricket – more than anyone else. The West Indian’s domination can be gauged from the fact that No.2 in the list of centuries Australia’s Micahel Klinger has only seven T20 centuries to his name.

The former West Indian captain’s 69-ball 146 is the highest ever score in a T20 final. Gayle also went passed 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Gayle started off slowly, steadying the innings after the early loss of countryman Johnson Charles (3). It was the sixth over when the Rangpur innings gathered momentum. When both Gayle and Brendon McCullum (51*) went after Mosaddek Hossain, smashing him for 3 sixes.

The Gayle-McCullum 199-run partnership is the highest for any wicket in a T20 final.

Almost every Dhaka bowlers apart from Sunil Narine (4 over for 14) went the distance. Gayle was particularly severe on Khaled Ahmed (39 in 2 overs) and Kieron Pollard (33 in 2 overs).