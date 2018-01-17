Cheteshwar Pujara adds unwanted record to his name

New Delhi: South Africa on Wednesday ended India's nine-series winning streak. The hosts defeated India by 135 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3 match Test series.

Debutant Lungi Ngidi, playing at his home ground took an impressive 6/39 in the second innings.

Skipper Virat, who scored brilliant 153 in the first inning, got dismissed cheaply for 5 in the second innings of the match.

Although, it was Cheteshwar Pujara who grabbed the headline as he match added an unwanted record to his name.

The 29-year-old got run out twice in two innings of a Test match and now holds the record of becoming the first Indian cricketer to get into this double trouble act.

No Indian cricketer earlier got run out twice in a Test match.

Double run out incident last happened in international cricket 18 years back. Stephen Fleming of New Zealand got run out twice in a Test match in year 2000.

This kind of an incident happened for the first time on South African soil. Earlier, in the long history of Test cricket only 24 players have got run out in both innings of a Test match.