Chameera ruled out for three weeks, IPL stint in doubt

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals’ comeback in eleventh edition of the IPL has just not been the way as they would have liked. Already suffering from the absence of Steve Smith, Royals on Monday suffered another blow after Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out for at least three weeks due to stiff back. The injury means that the 26-year-old will no longer represent the franchise this year in IPL.

The injury has also put the speedster in doubt for Sri Lanka's Test tour of the West Indies in June.

Chameera remained in Colombo instead of joining the Rajasthan Royals squad. Further medical tests will determine the exact length of his layoff and recovery.

"He has had some back stiffness, so we expect it to be three more weeks at least before he can return to bowling," Sri Lanka chief selector Graham Labrooy told ESPNcricinfo. "We'll reassess after that and see where he is."

Though the initial tests have been inconclusive but possibility of a stress fracture has not been ruled out. The back complaint had kept Chameera out of action for several months in late 2016. The latest injury was sustained last week during first round of the Super Fours Provincial Tournament.

Chameera was bought by Rajasthan Royals at his base price of INR 50 lakhs (approx. USD $77,000). But given the presence of overseas quicks like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Ben Laughlin in the squad, Chameera’s absence is unlikely to be a major loss.

Sri Lanka's 3-Test tour of the West Indies is scheduled to begin on 6th June.