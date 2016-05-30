CEAT Cricket Awards 2016: Virat Kohli named T20 Player of the Year

England batsman Joe Root was named as the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year as well as International Batsman of the Year.
India off-spinner R Ashwin won the Ceat International Bowler of the Year award while Rohit Sharma was named as the Indian Cricketer of the Year.
Kohli has been in the form of his life in the shortest format recently as he was named as Player-of-the-Tournament in the World T20 held in India earlier this year and won the orange cap for amassing the most runs of 973 in 16 matches in the just-concluded IPL-9.
60-year-old Vengsarkar had amassed 6868 runs in 116 Tests with 17 hundreds to boot that included a hat-trick of tons in successive Test appearances at Lord's cricket ground in England.
Vengsarkar was also a part of the 1983-World Cup winning Indian team.
THE AWARD WINNERS
Lifetime Achievement Award – Dilip Vengsarkar
International Cricketer of the Year – Joe Root
International Batsman of the Year – Joe Root
International Bowler of the Year – Ravichandran Ashwin
Test Cricketer of the Year – Kane Williamson
ODI Cricketer of the Year – Martin Guptill
T20 Player of the Year – Virat Kohli
Indian Cricketer of the Year – Rohit Sharma
Domestic Cricketer of the Year – Shreyas Iyer
Young Player of the Year – Rishabh Pant
Special Award – Ajinkya Rahane.
For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 30 May 2016 03:03 PM